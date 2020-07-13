Liverpool plan to extend Dejan Lovren’s contract until 2022 | Football News





Dejan Lovren has simply one year left on his existing offer at Liverpool

Liverpool are preparing to trigger an extension provision in Dejan Lovren’s contract which will keep him at the club until the summertime of 2022.

The protector has simply one year staying on his existing offer at Anfield however Liverpool will use up a choice to extend his contract for another season, if he stays at the club at the end of the summertime transfer window.

Reports claim Zenit St Petersburg have an interest in the Croatia worldwide however are yet to contact Liverpool over a possible offer.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live on

Lovren has actually made 185 looks for Liverpool considering that signing up with from Southampton in 2014 – winning both the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the 31- year-old has actually discovered his first-team chances restricted in current seasons, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip mostly chosen in main defence.

Reports claim Zenit St Petersburg have an interest in the Croatia worldwide

Earlier this season, Lovren confessed he was annoyed at his absence of video game time and thought he might continue his expert profession for 5 more years.

“I’m patient. I’m working behind closed doors a lot and sometimes it is frustrating when you don’t play,” he stated.

“You are combating with yourself in your mind, asking ‘Why not?’ But you are accepting it, you are proceeding and from my individual viewpoint, I desire to be much better every day in the training sessions.

1: 02 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss out on the last 4 video games of the Premier League season with a knee injury Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss out on the last 4 video games of the Premier League season with a knee injury

“The day will come when I will get once again the possibility so I enjoy that I am not hurt – which is the most crucial thing – and I’m likewise delighted that we are completely and we have a complete team at the minute.

“Of course I desire to remain in the group that wins lots of prizes. I believe, and I feel, that I have rather a great deal of years to offer specifically in expert football. I’m 30, so another great 5 years.

” I do not believe I’m simply a throwaway. If the club requires me I am here, I enjoy. But you never ever understand what can take place in the summertime. At the minute I am simply concentrated on the point where I can state I made it [as part of a great team].”