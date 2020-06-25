Liverpool must spend to keep winning trophies, says Jose Enrique | Football News



















1:11



Jose Enrique told The Football Show that Liverpool will be needing to strengthen their squad to ensure they are one of the challengers for next season’s Premier League

Liverpool must strengthen in the transfer window if they’re to carry on challenging for major honours, according to former defender Jose Enrique.

The runaway Premier League leaders are now 23 points away from nearest rivals Manchester City after beating Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday, and you will be crowned champions for initially in 30 years if Pep Guardiola’s side fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp is placed to win his third major trophy at Anfield, following last year’s Champions League and Club World Cup triumphs, but Enrique believes his former manager needs to strengthen his squad if they’re to push for trophies again next season.

Speaking on The Football Show, Enrique said: “You have to keep spending.

“It’s very difficult bringing people in with this starting line-up, realizing that they are going to be a substitute from the start.

Highlights as Liverpool thrash Crystal Palace to edge closer to title

“But that is the key for Liverpool to keep winning things in the next couple of years.

“They need to strengthen the squad because when one of the starting line-up doesn’t play, you feel the difference.”

Liverpool are on course to break the Premier League record for the greatest title-winning margin, currently held by Manchester City with 19 points, but Enrique is expecting a much closer race next season.

0:38 Sky Sports’ Graeme Souness describes Liverpool as sensational and says it really is remarkable how this type of high-intensity side has been so consistent. Sky Sports’ Graeme Souness describes Liverpool as sensational and says it is remarkable how such a high-intensity side has been so consistent.

“To win titles is very, very difficult but to win them every single year is even harder,” said the Spaniard, who made 99 appearances for Liverpool throughout five seasons at Anfield.

“More so in the Premier League. You can see with Chelsea, they have already spent so much money signing two players (Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner) for next season, so they are getting to take to to be there.

“Manchester City already have a fantastic team and Manchester United are probably going to sign some big players since they want to get up there again.”

