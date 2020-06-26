Liverpool Mayor urges fans to celebrate at home as crowds gather for second night | Football News





Liverpool fans celebrate at Anfield when they were crowned Premier League champions

Liverpool fans have been urged to celebrate at home by police and politicians after large crowds gathered for a second night in celebration of the club’s first Premier League title.

Crowds gathered outside Anfield on Thursday as Liverpool secured their first league title in 30 years, after closest challengers Manchester City were beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Merseyside Police made 10 arrests for public order offences on Thursday night through the celebrations.

Huge crowds of fans sang songs and let off flares outside Anfield, prompting warnings from police concerned about mass gatherings ignoring social distancing measures.

Celebrations have continued 24 hours later as fans amalgamated in Liverpool city centre, despite Mayor Joe Anderson reiterating that the spread of coronavirus was “still a real risk”.

Celebrations for Liverpool’s title win continue 24 hours later

Mayor Anderson tweeted: “I appreciate #LFC fans want to celebrate but please, for your own safety, and that of others, go home and celebrate at home. Covid-19 is still a major risk and our city has already lost far too many people to the illness.”

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram also took to social media and said: “We’re not saying this to be party poopers but hundreds of people have already died in our region because of coronavirus. Until it’s safe for us to come together, please celebrate at home.”

We can't move fans or act to prevent them gathering. We don't have the power to do this. If you understand someone out celebrating at this time, please message them and get them to bring the celebration home. #LFC #Liverpool @LFC

Liverpool City Council responded to the events stating: “We cannot move fans or take action to prevent them gathering. We do not have the ability to try this.

“If you know someone out celebrating right now, please message them and ask them to bring the celebration home.”