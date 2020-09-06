Liverpool loan Ojo to Cardiff

The 23-year-old will spend the season with the Welsh club as Nottingham Forest, Reading and Huddersfield lose out

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is close to joining Cardiff on loan, Goal understands.

The Championship side have beaten the likes of Nottingham Forest, Reading and Huddersfield to the acquisition of the 23-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current deal with Liverpool.

The switch to the Welsh outfit will be his sixth loan spell away from Anfield, having previously been sent to Wigan, Wolves, Fulham and Reims.

Ojo spent last season on loan at Rangers, where he scored five goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Liverpool legend Gerrard was full of praise for Ojo in the early stages of his spell at Ibrox, as he said last August that the winger “bowled in with his shoulders back and said: ‘Yeah, this is a bit of me, I’m loving the club and the supporters, I fancy it’ and he has started very hungry.”

He added: “For a young player, he has plenty of experience. He has played abroad, he has played in the Premier League and the Championship. He has all the attributes, he is a great kid and he works hard.”

Ojo joined the Reds from MK Dons’ youth academy at the age of 14, turning down interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester…