Liverpool lift Premier League trophy: Champions celebrate on Kop at Anfield after win over Chelsea | Football News

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson raises the Premier League prize for the very first time in the club’s history.

Liverpool raised the Premier League prize for the very first time in the middle of fireworks in an unique event on the Kop at Anfield, following their exhilarating 5-3 win over Chelsea.

The champions’ captain Jordan Henderson was handed the flatware by Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish as the Reds commemorated their very first English title in 30 years in design, in spite of no fans being allowed the arena.

Liverpool had actually clinched the title with 7 video games to extra on June 25, when Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City, however needed to await the conclusion of their last house league video game of the season to lastly get their hands on the flatware.

The Reds started the celebration early with an amazing triumph over Frank Lampard’s side to guarantee they end up the season unbeaten at Anfield and make it 59 house league video games without defeat.

After the match, Dalglish, who was supervisor the last time Liverpool were champions in 1989/90 and signed Henderson for Liverpool from Sunderland throughout his 2nd spell in charge in 2011, passed over the prize to the hurt skipper.

With fans missing due to the coronavirus constraints, Liverpool had actually constructed a phase in their renowned represent the discussion, while fans collected and commemorated beyond Anfield.

Watch the Liverpool team celebrate their title success in the Anfield changing room after their 5-3 victory over Chelsea.

James Milner was the only gamer in the Liverpool team who had actually won the Premier League prior to and, ahead of the match with Chelsea, Reds employer Jurgen Klopp had actually motivated his gamers, personnel and the club’s fans to treasure the minute.

“On Wednesday, we will cherish it,” he stated. “In this minute, we need to pick up a 2nd, appearance at it, be truly pleased about it, enjoy it together with our fans all over the world, in heart and mind, and make it the most unique minutes of our life up until now.

“Being here champions is the most special thing you can imagine. We all have to make it a special moment inside and keep it forever inside.”

Liverpool complete their 2019/20 project at Newcastle on Sunday at 4pm.

Trophy lift lastly eliminates 30 years of hurt

Liverpool are back at the top of English football after 30 long years of disappointment and strife. While there have actually been lots of highs – consisting of 2 Champions League accomplishments – throughout that duration, there have actually likewise been some incredible lows.

Take a journey down memory lane, from Kenny and Rafa to Gerrard and Klopp …

