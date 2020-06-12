Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius insists he will get chances at Anfield | Football News





Loris Karius have not played with regard to Liverpool considering that the Champions League final eliminate against Real Madrid within May 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius claims “it makes no sense” to be able to leave typically the club plus believes he will get chances make an impression next period.

The goalkeeper has returned on Merseyside after terminating his two-year loan mean at Turkish side Besiktas last month.

Although typically the 26-year-old have not played with regard to Liverpool given that his devastating Champions League final screen against Real Madrid within May 2018, he thinks his quick future continues to be with Jurgen Klopp’s aspect.

Speaking to Transfermarkt, Karius, who have two years staying on his present deal, stated: “I will have to be actively playing if I in fact change golf clubs.

“It tends to make no feeling to say I’m leaving Liverpool for an even worse club plus I’m the actual number two right now there.

“I’m not within a pressured scenario at just about all, I need not change – as the 2nd goalkeeper within England solutions you get chances.

“I feel currently at the best membership in the world, that are competing with regard to titles, and am have the greatest level close to me each day in coaching.

“I am fully aware that I am in a good position to be at Liverpool. I have great conditions there.”