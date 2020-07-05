Liverpool gets Premier League title celebrations back on track with victory over Aston Villa

Many had suggested Jurgen Klopp’s side was suffering from something of a hangover throughout Thursday’s 4-0 demolition as a result of Manchester City — the joint-heaviest defeat by a team already crowned Premier League champion — but Liverpool recovered with time to put relegation-threatened Aston Villa to the sword.
It was not all plain sailing at Anfield on Sunday as Villa wasted several good opportunities to take the lead, before Sadio Mane eventually broke the deadlock after 71 minutes. Villa, who gave the host a guard of honor before the game, had further chances to level the scores, but Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones wrapped up the victory in the dying moments with his first Premier League goal.
It caps off a perfect week-end for the 19-year-old Jones, who signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club on Saturday.
Klopp cut a forlorn figure following a defeat to City and became irritable with simple questions from the reporter following the game, though his mood will likely be much improved on Sunday evening.
Some had questioned Liverpool’s need to go out and win after securing the club’s first top-flight title in 30 years. Those doubts were surely answered with a battling performance against Villa.
Victory maintained Liverpool’s perfect home record in the Premier League this year, with 17 wins from 17 matches, and also keeps the club on course for the record Premier League points total.
Manchester City’s “Centurions” of 2017/18 support the current record after becoming the first team to reach the 100-point mark. If Liverpool wins all its remaining five matches, the club will set a new record of 104 points.
Up next for Liverpool are matches again struggling Brighton and Burnley, before finishing the growing season against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.