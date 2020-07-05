Liverpool gets Premier League title celebrations back on track with victory over Aston Villa

Many had suggested Jurgen Klopp’s side was suffering from something of a hangover throughout Thursday’s 4-0 demolition as a result of Manchester City — the joint-heaviest defeat by a team already crowned Premier League champion — but Liverpool recovered with time to put relegation-threatened Aston Villa to the sword.

It was not all plain sailing at Anfield on Sunday as Villa wasted several good opportunities to take the lead, before Sadio Mane eventually broke the deadlock after 71 minutes. Villa, who gave the host a guard of honor before the game, had further chances to level the scores, but Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones wrapped up the victory in the dying moments with his first Premier League goal.

It caps off a perfect week-end for the 19-year-old Jones, who signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club on Saturday.