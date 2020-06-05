Liverpool fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Premier League restart: Everton vs Liverpool stay on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 11:56am
Liverpool’s first fixture for the Premier League restart would be the Merseyside derby on Sunday June 21, stay on Sky Sports and Sky Pick.
The match will kick off at 7pm and will probably be broadcast free-to-air.
Jurgen Klopp’s facet, on the verge of the membership’s first home title in 30 years, can even be again in motion on Wednesday June 24, stay on Sky Sports, once they tackle Crystal Palace.
Additionally, Liverpool’s journey to Manchester City can even be stay on Sky Sports when the season resumes, with the top-of-the-table conflict happening on Thursday July 2.
Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches will probably be obtainable on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League sport this season will probably be obtainable from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Sunday June 21
Everton vs Liverpool
Kick-Off: 7pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Wednesday June 24
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports
Thursday July 2
Man City vs Liverpool
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports
Liverpool fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Brighton vs Liverpool
Liverpool vs Burnley
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Newcastle United vs Liverpool