Liverpool fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News



















2:49



Here’s a reminder of a number of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season to date…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

Here’s a reminder of a number of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season to date…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

Liverpool’s first fixture for the Premier League restart would be the Merseyside derby on Sunday June 21, stay on Sky Sports and Sky Pick.

The match will kick off at 7pm and will probably be broadcast free-to-air.

Jurgen Klopp’s facet, on the verge of the membership’s first home title in 30 years, can even be again in motion on Wednesday June 24, stay on Sky Sports, once they tackle Crystal Palace.

Additionally, Liverpool’s journey to Manchester City can even be stay on Sky Sports when the season resumes, with the top-of-the-table conflict happening on Thursday July 2.

Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches will probably be obtainable on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League sport this season will probably be obtainable from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Sunday June 21

Everton vs Liverpool

Kick-Off: 7pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Wednesday June 24

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday July 2

Man City vs Liverpool

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Brighton vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Burnley

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Liverpool