Liverpool fans rejoice as their side’s 30-year wait for league glory FINALLY ends

Liverpool fans are celebrating wildly this evening after their team ended a 30-year wait to win the Premier League title.

The Reds, who had to endure a three-month wait for glory amid the coronavirus pandemic, were crowned champions tonight after Manchester City did not beat Chelsea.

This means that Liverpool’s lead towards the top of the dining table is insurmountable, giving them their first title since 1990 and ending 30 years of hurt and near-misses after multiple second place finishes.

And despite coronavirus meaning social distancing measures have been in place over the city, fans were still able to mark their side’s moment of glory tonight.

Scores of fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate although some stuck to their domiciles, dressed in their Liverpool kits and finding themselves in the strange position of cheering on their usual rivals Chelsea.

The players could be heard shouting ‘Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool’ as the final whistle went, while chanting ‘champions, champions, champions’.

Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City last season, have been in stellar form all seasons, losing just one match on their path to glory.

Though the title had been destined to visit Merseyside as a result of Liverpool’s huge lead, there have been fears the coronavirus pandemic would cause the season to be cancelled, potentially breaking the hearts of fans.

But the government allowed the Premier League to restart, paving the way to tonight’s crowning.

Liverpool fans let off flares outside Anfield after finally being crowned Premier League champions after 30 years of hurt

Liverpool supporters celebrate outside Anfield Stadium this evening when they are crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years

Liverpool fan Kyle Williams celebrates whilst watching the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at his home in Liverpool

A young boy in a Mohammed Salah shirt talks about a house heavily decorated in flags and cardboard cut-outs of the players

Kyle Williams celebrates during Manchester City’s defeat, which means that Liverpool have now been crowned champions for the first time since 1990

Liverpool fans watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City on their phone outside Anfield

Manchester City needed to beat Chelsea today to ensure that the title wouldn’t go to Merseyside tonight. They failed to do so

Liverpool fan Emily Farley celebrates after Chelsea take the lead against Manchester City as she watches the match on TV at home

Scores of fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate although some stuck to their domiciles, dressed in their Liverpool kits

Liverpool supporter Emily Farley watches the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC on a television screen inside her home in Liverpool

Tonight’s result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men 23 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side with just 21 left to play for.

It is confirmation of what has been apparent for quite a long time, given Liverpool’s dominance throughout the campaign, which there was further evidence on Wednesday evening when they thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0.

Klopp’s men have lost just once all season – a 3-0 defeat by Watford at Vicarage Road back in February – and also have dropped points on only two other occasions throughout the campaign.

They won each of their opening eight fixtures in the Premier League this term before being held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by rivals Manchester United in October.

After that blip, they embarked on an incredible run that saw them get three points in all of their next 18 top-flight fixtures.