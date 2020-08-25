Liverpool draw against Red Bull Salzburg after Rhian Brewster double – friendlies round-up | Football News

By
Jasyson
-

Virgil van Dijk removed with cut to the eye; Newcastle and West Ham likewise win

Last Updated: 25/08/20 8:57 pm

Rhian Brewster scored both objectives in Liverpool’s return draw against Red Bull Salzburg

Rhian Brewster’s double made Liverpool a 2- 2 return draw with Red Bull Salzburg as the Premier Legaue champs continued their countdown to the brand-new season.

The forward scored two times in the 2nd half after 2 objectives from Patson Daka put the hosts 2- 0 ahead in Austria.

Georginio Wijnaldum changed Curtis Jones at the Red Bull Arena in the only modification to the side which beat Stuttgart 3- 0.

Virgil van Dijk picked up a cut above the eye against Red Bull Salzburg

Virgil van Dijk got a cut above the eye against Red Bull Salzburg

Daka opened the scoring after 3 minutes and …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR