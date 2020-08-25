Liverpool draw against Red Bull Salzburg after Rhian Brewster double – friendlies round-up | Football News

Virgil van Dijk removed with cut to the eye; Newcastle and West Ham likewise win
Last Updated: 25/08/20 8:57 pm
Rhian Brewster’s double made Liverpool a 2- 2 return draw with Red Bull Salzburg as the Premier Legaue champs continued their countdown to the brand-new season.
The forward scored two times in the 2nd half after 2 objectives from Patson Daka put the hosts 2- 0 ahead in Austria.
Georginio Wijnaldum changed Curtis Jones at the Red Bull Arena in the only modification to the side which beat Stuttgart 3- 0.
Daka opened the scoring after 3 minutes and …