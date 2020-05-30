Liverpool deputy mayor accused of using ‘Cummings Defence’ as she faces probe over apparent lockdown garden party

The deputy mayor of Liverpool has quickly stepped down after video emerged exhibiting an apparent party in her garden throughout lockdown.

Lynnie Hinnigan, a Labour councillor, denied it was party, and that as a substitute visitors had simply dropped off items as a shock organised by her daughter for her 50th birthday.

Liverpool’s Labour group launched an investigation after what seemed to be an Instagram Stories video confirmed no less than 12 individuals at Ms Hinnigan’s residence, which was adorned with balloons and had a quantity of chairs laid out.





“I actually wasn’t conscious that it was occurring, it was genuinely a shock,” ​the councillor advised the Liverpool Echo.

“Everyone is discovering lockdown laborious, not seeing household and pals, however everybody ought to nonetheless observe the foundations, keep alert, keep secure and socially distance, which is precisely what I advised my daughter and the explanation I by no means left the home.





“I’m sorry if this has harm anybody as it was by no means mine or my daughter’s intention.

“Many other families in our city have struggled throughout this period. We still need to follow the guidance until we can meet face to face again.”

The Labour group mentioned Ms Hinnigan had “voluntarily and temporarily” stepped down from her duties.

Opposition chief, Lib Dem councillor Richard Kemp, mentioned Ms Hinnigan was trying the “Cummings Defence” and known as on her to completely resign.

“When individuals have been unable to see their sick or dying kin and even be current on the start of their youngsters having a 50th Birthday Party isn’t any excuse,” he mentioned.

Additional reporting by PA