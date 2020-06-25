Liverpool crowned 2019-20 Premier League champions | Football News





Liverpool’s wait for an 2019-20 Premier League name is ultimately over

Liverpool have ended their own 30-year wait for 19th top-flight title following Manchester City’s 2-1 beat at Chelsea on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, that thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday, have covered their 1st Premier League crown along with seven game titles still to learn after City dropped factors in a spectacular encounter in Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp plus Virgil truck Dijk respond after triumph over Crystal Palace wear them the edge of fame

Liverpool lover Emily Farley waits for that result of Chelsea vs Man City exterior her residence in Liverpool, decorated along with banners plus cut-outs

Liverpool have got enjoyed a sensational season which includes seen these people beaten only once in the little league so far – a shock 3–0 loss in struggling Watford in February – to spread out up a good unassailable 23-point lead more than Pep Guardiola’s side within second.

Their irrepressible march for the league subject was briefly halted with the outbreak from the coronavirus outbreak back in March, with the Reds just 2 wins coming from glory.

Liverpool gamer stats – Premier League 2019/20 Most goals Mo Salah 17 Most apps Trent Alexander-Arnold 31 Most assists Trent Alexander-Arnold 12 Most shots Mo Salah 103 Most passes Virgil van Dijk 2,702 Most tackles Jordan Henderson 50

And though Merseyside rivals Everton held them to a goalless draw following the resumption of the Premier League this month, they did not have much longer to wait to rubberstamp their 2019/20 triumph.

Liverpool, who have followed up last season’s Champions League title with Premier League silverware, now stand just one behind Manchester United’s record–breaking haul of 20 top-flight titles.

Klopp’s side still have plenty to play for between now and the end from the campaign as they go in search of a whole host of records in order to break, including the most ever wins and points in a Premier League season, as well as the record number of points in an English league campaign.

Jordan Henderson has captained Liverpool to the title

Klopp: This moment is for everyone

Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports: “There’s a sense of relief because after the three-month interruption no one knew how the season would come back. This is for all of the fans. I hope they celebrate it, it’s all in our hearts and our heads, we do it all together and it’s a joy to do this for the fans.

“I have no words. It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny, for Stevie – everyone! The Manchester City game was really tense, I didn’t want to be involved. It was intense but it is incredible from my players. What they have done over the last few years in exceptional and it’s a pure joy for me to coach them.”

The pundit reaction: ‘This is a special team’

Sky Sports’ Graeme Souness: “They’ve been fabulous. It’s not just about this season, if you go back two years in the Champions League final which they lost to Real Madrid, went back the following year and won it but missed out to Man City.

“This is a special team. This is the team, going forward, you can’t say they’ll win it every year but they’ll come very close to winning this trophy and the big European one. Every time they go out and cross that white line, the manager instils that they have to give absolutely everything for the cause and when you combine that effort with the qualities they have, especially up front, along the back, they’re some team.”

Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp: “The decision to bring in Jurgen Klopp has proved to be inspired. Absolutely inspired. He’s a leader of men and he manages to conjure up something so special and Liverpool fans adore him, you can see how much they buy into everything he’s done.”

Congratulations to @LFC on winning the Premier League. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 25, 2020

This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title. — John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) June 25, 2020

Liverpool’s brilliance by numbers

Liverpool already have seven points more than their last title-winning season in 1989/90 (79 points – P38 W23 D10 L5).

The Reds also have more points already than seven previous Premier League champions (most recently Leicester -81 points in 2015/16).

They have beaten every team they have faced in the Premier League this season – the first time they have done so in the top division.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have completed nine Premier League doubles over sides this season – they would complete 16 win doubles should they win all remaining games, setting a new English top division record (13 for Man City, last season and 2017/18).

Liverpool have won a top-flight record 23 consecutive home victories, scoring 67 goals in those games and conceding just 15 in reply.

They went a club record 44 league games unbeaten (W39 D5) before a 3-0 defeat vs Watford (A), Feb 29 – the second-longest unbeaten run in the top division history behind Arsenal’s 49 games (May 2003-Oct 2004)

They won 18 successive PL games between Oct 27 and Feb 24, equalling Man City’s top division record (Aug-Dec 2017).

Liverpool have now scored 100+ goals in all competitions for a third consecutive season, the first time they have done so since 1986-87 (eight in a row).

All the goals – relive Liverpool’s season so far

Remaining Liverpool fixtures

Thurs July 2: Man City vs Liverpool – Kick-off: 8.15pm; live on Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa – Kick-off: 4.30pm; live on Sky Sports

Weds July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool – Kick-off: 8.15pm; live on Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Liverpool vs Burnley – Kick-off: 3pm

Dates and times still to be confirmed:

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

What records could Liverpool still break?

Can Liverpool eclipse Man City’s points record? Watch the teams do battle live on Sky Sports on Thursday, July 2

The points record of 100 (City 2017/18) could be smashed – Liverpool will have 107 points if they win every game.

The biggest points gap between first and second is 19 points (City 2017/18) – the gap now is 23 points . City need to better Liverpool’s results between now and the end of the season by two points to protect that record.

City need to better Liverpool’s results between now and the end of the season by two points to protect that record. Liverpool need five wins from their final seven games to beat the win record of 32 (City 2017/18).

