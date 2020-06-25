Liverpool confirm Nathaniel Clyne will leave at end of his contract | Football News





Nathaniel Clyne will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the month

Liverpool have confirmed full-back Nathaniel Clyne will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Clyne will depart after making 103 appearances over five years for Liverpool following his transfer from Southampton in 2015.

After an impressive begin to his career at Anfield, the 29-year-old’s spell at the club was hindered by injuries, which restricted him to just 10 appearances for the Reds over the past three campaigns.

Clyne, who has 14 England caps, spent 6 months on loan at Bournemouth in the 2nd half of the 2018/19 season, making 14 appearances for the Cherries.

After deciding not to extend the right-back’s contract, Liverpool said: “Everyone at Liverpool Football Club would like to thank Nathaniel for his service and wish him all the best in his future career.”

Liverpool also confirmed a few academy players will leave the club at the end of June, with Dan Atherton, Isaac Christie-Davies, Shamal George, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Jack Walls, Alex Turner and Abel Rodrigues set to depart.