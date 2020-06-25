Liverpool clinches Premier League title, ends 30-year drought

Instead, the Premier League crown was secured when Chelsea beat second-place Manchester City 2-1, an outcome that means City can no longer catch Liverpool with seven games remaining.

For the city of Liverpool, it has been an event three decades in the making, nevertheless the ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus meant fans were not able to celebrate in large crowds.

Only several dozen fans were outside Anfield since the final whistle blew at Stamford Bridge, setting off fireworks and chanting.

After a dominant campaign that was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool became England’s earliest-ever champion — and the most recent. No team since the inception of the country’s league system in 1888 has clinched the title with seven games remaining. And no team has been crowned Premier League champion in June.