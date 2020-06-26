Liverpool champions: The records they could still break | Football News





Liverpool are on target to smash a number of records

Liverpool are Premier League champions – and listed here are the records they could still break too…

The records Liverpool are chasing down…

Most wins – 32 (Manchester City, 2017/18 and 2018/19)

When could Liverpool break it? Arsenal (A), July 15

Manchester City ripped up the document books when Pep Guardiola lifted his first Premier League title in 2018, with the form of dominating season the league had by no means seen earlier than. Despite City profitable all however six video games throughout the complete marketing campaign, and repeating that feat final season, Liverpool are nicely on target to not solely beat City’s document haul, however probably higher it.

Now again to profitable methods after beating Crystal Palace, Liverpool still must journey to City, and could break Guardiola’s wins document at Arsenal and find yourself with a mammoth 35 wins by the top of the season. They can still afford to drop factors in two extra video games earlier than the top of the season and overtake City.

Liverpool can surpass Man City’s factors document if they match their outcomes till the top of the season

Most factors – 100 (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Arsenal (A), July 15

Gabriel Jesus’ last-minute winner for Manchester City at Southampton on the final day of the season in 2017/18 didn’t imply a lot in a title race that was lengthy since over however Guardiola’s celebrations on the touchline at St Mary’s instructed their very own story about how important reaching the goal of a three-figure factors tally was for the supervisor.

Most factors in a Premier League season Team Season Points Manchester City 2017/18 100 Manchester City 2018/19 98 Liverpool 2018/19 97 Chelsea 2004/05 95 Chelsea 2016/17 93 Manchester United 1999/00 91

City had been solely two factors away from matching that final season, however Liverpool can afford to drop six extra factors between now and the top of the marketing campaign and still beat that unimaginable determine. At current, Liverpool could smash previous 100 factors in opposition to Arsenal.

Most residence wins – 18 (Chelsea, 2005/06; Manchester United, 2010/11; Manchester City, 2011/12 and 2018/19)

When could Liverpool break it? Chelsea (H), July 18

There is not any margin for error if Liverpool are to break the house document too. No group has ever received each residence recreation in a season. That stated, there are solely three extra video games to go for Klopp’s aspect to turn into the primary group to ever handle the feat.

vs Aston Villa – July 8, reside on Sky Sports

vs Burnley – July 11

vs Chelsea – July 18

Of these three, one is in opposition to bottom-half Aston Villa; the others are in opposition to mid-table Burnley and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool haven’t misplaced a league recreation on residence soil since Crystal Palace beat them in April 2017, and have since received 46 and drawn 10 throughout what’s now reached three unbeaten years – albeit together with three months of coronavirus-induced downtime.

Biggest title-winning margin – 19 factors (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Manchester City (A), July 2

Liverpool are at the moment 23 factors clear on the prime and might afford to drop two greater than City by the top of the season – however could still least avoiding defeat on the Etihad Stadium on July 2, reside on Sky Sports, which would scale back their result in 20.

