Liverpool can always fight back – Matip reflects on return after injury layoff

The Cameroon defender made a first appearance for the Reds in almost three months following a spell on the sidelines

Joel Matip has declared his delight at returning to action after featuring in Liverpool’s 7-2 victory over Blackpool on Saturday, getting a goal for himself.

The 29-year-old was out of action for much of the 2019-20 season due to various injury problems, playing just 13 times in all competitions, nine of them in the Premier League, which the Reds emphatically won by 18 points compared to closest challengers Manchester City.

After playing 73 minutes of the goalless draw against Merseyside rivals Everton at the restart of the league, Matip failed to make any further appearance because of a foot injury.

The Cameroon international scored just once which was in a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield.

In Saturday’s friendly, Blackpool took a 2-0 lead in the first half before Matip halved the deficit few minutes to the half-time break.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliot, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Sepp van den Berg all got their names on the scoresheet as the Reds took total control of the second half.

“It was nice to be back on the pitch and to be directly back in the stadium. I’m looking forward to the season,” Matip told the club website.

