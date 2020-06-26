Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has built perfect machine, says Carlo Ancelotti | Football News



















Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says Jurgen Klopp could be the architect of a ‘perfect machine’ after Liverpool secured their first Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp has built the “perfect machine” at Liverpool, according to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton held their city rivals to a 0-0 draw in their first game of the Premier League restart, however the Reds’ 19th top-flight title – and first for 30 years – was confirmed on Thursday after second-placed Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea.

Ancelotti says he has nothing but admiration for Liverpool’s achievements under Klopp, with Liverpool also having won the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Champions League during the German’s time at Anfield.

“I have a great relationship with [Jurgen] Klopp,” Ancelotti told Sky in Italy. “We already met the other day when every thing was virtually already decided, I already congratulated him even before this week’s events.

“But really, Klopp could be the architect behind the success of this team, not only in the Premier League – but also for what he were able to do over these five years since his arrival.

“With a lot of patience, he was able to build a perfect machine.”

Videos soon surfaced on social networking after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge of Liverpool’s players celebrating jubilantly making use of their manager, following their season-long charge towards the title.

Ancelotti, who lives next door to Georginio Wijnaldum, said he heard noisy celebrations across Merseyside because the news broke that Liverpool had become champions.

When asked what it had been like getting up as Everton boss on the day Liverpool won the league, Ancelotti said: “It’s more like how can he [Klopp] sleep! There were several bangs yesterday after Manchester City’s game.

“It got much calmer down the road as I survive the outskirts, but anyway Liverpool were waiting for this victory for a number of time so it is normal which they celebrated the direction they did despite having all the restrictions that remain in place.

“My neighbour is [Georginio] Wijnaldum! But they wound up celebrating someplace else.”

‘I can not tell you if Everton could be the last team I coach’

Ancelotti, 61, was appointed Everton manager on a four-and-a-half-year deal in December 2019.

Despite spending 25 years in management overseeing the fortunes of nine other clubs in Europe’s top five leagues ahead of his arrival at Goodison Park, the Italian insists he will continue coaching provided his services are in demand.

“I will carry on coaching as long as I find a club that will give me that possibility,” he said.

“That’s the basis of everything, you can find two conditions: that you want to teach and you find someone that lets you coach.

“Clubs continue to give me that possibility, whilst long as there are those two conditions I’ll carry on coaching.

“I can’t let you know now if Everton could be the last team [I’ll coach], undoubtedly I would like to undertake a long-term project with this specific club, not just a short or medium-term one.”

