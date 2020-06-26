Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp eyes potential points record after winning Premier League title

The Reds have amassed 86 points to date and now have seven games left by which to break the record — all to be played in the space of 25 days.

“It’s incredibly difficult, so for sure we have to make changes and we need to be lucky with everything,” Klopp told CNN Sport. “These boys will not stop throwing their soul on the pitch, 100%. They see the opportunity for a points record.

“For me as a coach, my job is to make sure that we get through that period without massive problems.”

Staying humble

Liverpool fans, relieved that the insufferable wait is finally over, should be excited with what’s to come next for their club, according to Klopp.

The 53-year-old manager says that he wants to make Anfield a fortress for a long time to come and build upon what is already one of the best teams to ever play in the division.

Liverpool is now just one single title win away with pulling level with fierce rival Manchester United on 20 league trophies but Klopp insists the focus has never been about other clubs.

“For me, it’s important that we improve and for me, it’s important that we show the consistency still and for me, it’s important that nobody wants to play us,” that he said.

“I desire to create atmospheres together with our supporters which you are able to tell your grandkids [about]. I want to visit a specific method of football that is emotional, that is fast, that is full of action.

“If you stay humble and be ready to improve then we have a chance to win more silverware but only a chance because the other teams are still there.”

Emotional festivities

Klopp and the Liverpool squad celebrated their achievement together as they watched Chelsea beat Manchester City — thereby handing them the trophy — at a golf resort in the city.

The final whistle was greeted by jubilant scenes as players and coaches danced way into the early hours of the morning.

An emotional Klopp, unable to cope with some early interviews without crying, confirmed all those present were in the same social bubble and said it had been important to share such a momentous occasion.

“I think we all would have regretted it if in the future it was like ‘I sat there alone in my room’ and ‘I sat there watching on television,'” that he added.

“It was exceptional for our lives and so I thought it makes sense that we do it together.”

Klopp praises people of Liverpool

Klopp’s ability to create an exciting culture around the club is testament to the work he’s done since arriving in 2015 and nothing was going to stop Liverpool supporters celebrating the title any way you like.

“Being here, in this club, where football means pretty much everything to the people is obviously big,” said Klopp.

“How these individuals in this club, in the city and our supporters in general, cope with difficulties in life is exceptional.

“How patient they were through the years, maybe not always but since we were in, they certainly were really patient and appreciated all the steps we made.

“They saw development, were happy with the development and they gave us the time and that’s why we are here. That’s what made it really special.”