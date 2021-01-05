Not even the biggest Southampton fan would wager their exhausted team defeating Liverpool- the league leaders. In what was a toss-up between watching the Prime Minister give a speech, or watching the EPL, most did turn to the latter. After all, there was something inherently calming for even the most raucous of Southampton fans to see Jürgen Klopp wander around the technical area- and Danny Ings, a former Liverpool player score the only goal that mattered.

Liverpool Suffered Shock Defeat At the Feet of Southampton

But for your Liverpool fan, life was tough today. It took them 75 minutes to land them their first shot on goal- and whatever be the reason, they don’t look as ferocious as they did the previous season. In fact, they have already dropped more points in 17 games than the entirety of last year. And that’s a lot. But, that shouldn’t take anything away from Southampton fans who are currently in 6th place.

Ralph Hasenhüttl, the coach for the victors, was beside himself. It was the first time that he had scored points against the German coach, and he couldn’t shake off that unbelievable feeling of having come out as the winner. Klopp, on the other hand, could see how things were slowly getting strenuous. The league leaders hadn’t scored in their last three games, and if not for the efforts of Jordan Henderson, would have conceded two in this match.

In what seemed to be quite a dismal performance by The Reds, Klopp accepted criticism only for the team selection. He was furious after Andy Robertson was booked, and it heightened with them conceding just 2 minutes later. In the team’s defense, Liverpool did have quite a different defensive set up with Henderson and Fabinho in a makeshift center-back pairing.