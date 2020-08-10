Liverpool appoint Gary O’Neil as new Under-23 assistant coach

The previous midfielder got a suggestion for the task from sporting director Michael Edwards having actually interacted at Portsmouth

Liverpool have actually selected Gary O’Neil as assistant supervisor of their Under-23 side.

The previous Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and West Ham midfielder will work under Barry Lewtas, having actually gotten an individual suggestion from Reds sporting director Michael Edwards.

Edwards dealt with O’Neil throughout his time at Portsmouth, and the set have actually communicated given that. It is felt that the 37- year-old, who has actually lacked a club given that leaving Bolton in 2015, will bring a wealth of experience from a 19- year expert profession.

O’Neil has actually worked as an expert for the similarity Sky Sports and talkSPORT, however has actually made clear of his desire to move into training having actually finished his UEFA Pro Licence.

Liverpool’s children have actually currently gone back to their Academy in Kirkby to start pre-season training, so O’Neil will get to work quickly, with a variety of behind-closed-doors friendly matches currently set up for later on this month.

Liverpool decided previously this summertime to promote the highly-rated Lewtas from his function as U18 s manager, where he had actually led the club to success in the FA Youth Cup in2019 He changed Neil Critchley as U23 supervisor, with Critchley having …