Liverpool and Manchester City dominate PFA Player of the Year shortlist | Football News





Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne and Jordan Henderson are amongst the candidates

Premier League winners Liverpool have actually had 4 gamers chosen for the PFA Player of the Year award, with Trent Alexander-Arnold likewise consisted of on the shortlist in the young player classification.

Reds full-back Alexander-Arnold appears together with Anfield team-mates Virgil van Dijk – in 2015’s recipient – Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane in the six-strong list of candidates for the primary guys’s reward.

They are signed up with on the shortlist by Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.