Liverpool 4 – 0 C Palace

Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 and are now on the brink of the Premier League title, knowing a win or draw for Chelsea against Manchester City on Thursday evening will dsicover them crowned English champions for initially in 30 years.

An inch-perfect Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick (23) and trademark finish from the returning Mohamed Salah (44) rewarded Liverpool’s first-half dominance at Anfield and, with the visitors’ threat hampered by an early problems for Wilfried Zaha, the Reds continued their control following the break.

Fabinho crashed home a sensational 30-yard strike (55) and Sadio Mane slotted home number four (68) to extend their advantage over second-placed Manchester City to 23 points.

Liverpool’s attentions will now turn to City’s trip to Chelsea. If City win, then Liverpool may have the chance to clinch the crown against the defending champions next Thursday, July 2.

Image:

Salah celebrates his goal with Sadio Mane



Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (8), Gomez (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (7), Fabinho (9), Henderson (7), Wijnaldum (7), Salah (9), Firmino (7), Mane (9). Subs: Oxlade-Chamberlain (6), Williams (6), Minamino (6), Keita (N/A), Elliott (N/A) Crystal Palace: Hennessey (5), Ward (5), Cahill (5), Sakho (5), Van Aanholt (6), Kouyate (6), McCarthy (6), McArthur (6), Zaha (N/A), Townsend (5), Ayew (5). Subs: Meyer (6), Milivojevic (6), Riedewald (5), Pierrick (N/A) Man of the match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jurgen Klopp’s side had looked blunt once they drew with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, but they showed far more incision in attack from the off against Palace.

Gini Wijnaldum should have put Liverpool ahead on eight minutes when he scuffed a close-range shot wide, before skipper Jordan Henderson skied a volley within the bar from Mane’s cross moments later.

A muscle problems for Zaha was a major blow to Palace’s ambitions plus they suffered a far more significant setback on 23 minutes when an unnecessary Jordan Ayew foul on Virgil van Dijk allowed Alexander-Arnold to bend home a delicious free-kick from the edge of the location.

Image:

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores the opener with a free-kick



Jordan Henderson then struck a post from Palace ‘keeper Wayne Hennessey’s punch out and Wijnaldum was off target again after a handball penalty shout out loud against the visitors’ Gary Cahill was waved away as Liverpool assumed total get a handle on.

A Joe Gomez mis-control allowed Max Meyer a rare sight at goal for Roy Hodgson’s men, but, two minutes after his wayward strike, Salah chested down and clinically converted Fabinho’s delightful chipped through ball for Liverpool’s 100th goal of the season across all competitions.

Team news Salah and Robertson come back to the Liverpool XI

Gomez and Wijnaldum also come in

Four changes for Palace including Hennessey replacing Guaita in goal

Image:

Fabinho celebrates after scoring Liverpool’s third goal



Fabinho then went from provider to goalscorer following the interval, hammering the ball into the corner of Palace’s goal with a stunning long-range strike.

Salah curled just wide and sub Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired over but Mane made no mistake together with his finish when that he rounded off a move he started and in addition involved great combination play from Liverpool’s feared front three.

With 22 minutes to play it seemed Liverpool would just find a fifth and Salah had a golden opportunity to do that but got caught between passing to a team-mate or scoring himself. But by then his impact on his return to the team have been powerfully felt by Palace.

Image:

Mane rounds off the scoring



When can Liverpool win the title?

Liverpool now need to gain just two points to win the Premier League title. So, if nearest challengers Manchester City don’t beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, the Reds will be crowned champions. If City beat Chelsea, Liverpool can win the title by avoiding defeat at City on July 2, live on Sky Sports.

What’s next?



Thursday 2nd July 8:00pm



Liverpool need to wait eight days until their next game, away at Manchester City on Thursday July 2 at 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports, while Palace host Burnley at Selhurst Park on Monday at 8pm.

If Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday, then Sky Sports will be on air with a Liverpool title winners special show on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 10pm.