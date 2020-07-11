Liverpool 1 – 1 Burnley

Liverpool dropped points at Anfield for the first time in the Premier League this year as Burnley fought to a 1-1 draw contrary to the champions.

Liverpool dominated for the initial hour as man-of-the-match Nick Pope made two world-class saves from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, nevertheless they came either side of Andrew Robertson’s brilliant headed opener from the Fabinho cross (34).

But Burnley made Liverpool rue their missed opportunities, levelling through Jay Rodriguez’s fine shot on the turn (70), and they not exactly grabbed an unlikely winner late on as Johann Gudmundsson struck the bar from 12 yards with Alisson stranded.

The result means Liverpool need eight points from their final three games to beat Manchester City’s record points tally of 100 from 2017/18, and three wins to beat their win record of 32. Burnley’s fine form continues, moving up to ninth on 50 points, having lost just one of their last 13 Premier League games.

Champions Liverpool now go Arsenal on Wednesday at 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports, while Burnley host Wolves at 6pm for a passing fancy day in the Premier League.