Live with snoops or just want privacy? Tech smarts for your smartphone

Share your phone with limits

Even if you have nothing to hide, maintaining digital privacy is important. You can restrict access using your phone’s built-in features.

On your iPhone, you can limit your loaned phone to let an individual only use Safari. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access. Turn it on and set a passcode.

You can also decide to have an audio and notification for if the guided-access timer is running out. To try it out, open Safari, triple-click the home button and choose Guided Access. You can set a period limit if you want. Hit Start and it will lock your iPhone into just the Safari app. When done, triple-click the home button and enter your passcode to release the app.

For Android, open Security > Advanced > Screen Pinning. Let’s say your teenager desires to use your phone to test a movie’s IMDB rating. You open Chrome, touch the square button at the bottom-right of the screen, and appearance for the small blue pin icon on the Chrome window. Touch the pin to enable screen pinning. Your teen may use Chrome, although not any other apps until you unlock the phone with your passcode.

Android also offers Guest Mode, which puts still another account on your phone. This way, the borrower has his or her own settings and in addition it hides your contacts, internet history, and personal data. You can simply hide photos and videos. Tap or click here for the steps to keep private moments only available for your eyes.

The next time some body needs to use your phone, you’re digitally prepared.

Silence your notifications

When notifications pop-up on the lock screen, it’s hard for some body not to read them. Keep your notifications private and safe from anyone peeking over your shoulder.

For your iPhone, check out Settings > Notifications > Show Previews. Here, you are able to choose to demonstrate to them always, if the phone is unlocked, or never. The best compromise is to show notifications when you yourself have unlocked your phone. You can also restrict some individual apps from showing notifications on your lock screen by heading into the Notifications settings, choosing the app, and adjusting the alerts settings.

For Android, go to Settings > Notifications Settings. Click the gear icon and touch “On the lock screen.” This gives you the choice not to show any notifications, show all notifications, or hide just sensitive notifications. This latter will hide the content of an email or message notifications.

RELATED: I’ve a ton of helpful texting tricks on my site. iPhone users, tap or click here for a dozen iOS 13 tips. Android owners, tap or click to get the most out of upgrades to your Messages app.

A simple first step

Your roommate, spouse, or friend can’t snoop on your phone if there’s no opportunity to get it done. Keep your phone on your person. Get in the habit of carrying it with you or keeping it in your pocket. Even if you’re vigilant, you’re still more likely to leave your phone sitting out unattended around the house, so follow another steps to greatly help snoop-proof your device.

Put it on lockdown

Your most elementary line of defense from prying eyes would be to lock your phone. You may choose to make use of a passcode, a fingerprint, a pattern, or Face ID. The key here is to utilize them and never succumb to the temptation to leave your phone unlocked. Fingerprints and face scans certainly are a particularly good clear idea since they cannot be overcome by just guessing them.

Check your settings to see how long your phone remains unlocked before it needs your passcode again. You may want to shorten this time to a matter of minutes in order to avoid leaving your phone susceptible if you happen to leave and leave it sitting out. It can be a little inconvenient to unlock your phone on a regular basis, but it can help keep it secure from casual snoopers.

If you use a passcode, be certain it’s something which won’t be easily guessed. Don’t use your birthdate or another obvious set of numbers. Even better, use a long string of numbers. Both Android and iOS enable you to set passcodes with significantly more than four digits. You’re maybe not stuck forever with the exact same passcode, so change it up from time to time and ensure your privacy with some fresh numbers.

SECURITY MUST: Snoops aren’t the only real ones you ought to be concerned with. Tap or click for 5 ways to keep hackers out of your financial accounts.

How you can tell if somebody is using your phone

On an iPhone, open Settings, Screen Time after which tap See All Activity. You’ll see what apps were used and for how long.

On Android, open Settings, Device Care, and Battery. Among the stats, you’ll see a listing of the apps used, time used, and total battery usage in percentages.

You have a right to privacy on your smartphone, but it’s up to you to avoid busybodies from poking through your digital life.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call Kim’s national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to or watch The Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, television or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim’s free podcasts.

Copyright 2020, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Learn about all of the latest technology on The Kim Komando Show, the nation’s largest week-end radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today’s digital life style, from smartphones and tablets to on line privacy and data hacks. For her daily guidelines, free newsletters and more, visit her web site at Komando.com.