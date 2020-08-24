Live updates: Wisconsin police shooting

A Black guy in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot by police Sunday afternoon.

A graphic video supposed to be of the shooting and published on Facebook, reveals a minimum of 2 police officers following the guy with weapons drawn as he strolls from the traveler side of a gray lorry to the motorist’s side. When the guy unlocks of the lorry and attempts to get in, among the officers is seen getting him by the Tee shirts. The officer points his weapon at the guy as he hangs on to the guy’s Tee shirts. At least 7 gunshots are heard, and the guy appears to go limp in the lorry, the cars and truck horn shrieking.

Police stated they were contacted us to the address to handle a domestic disruption, however it is uncertain who called or what took place prior to the video recording started.

Wisconsin Gov Tony Evers determined the victim as Jacob Blake in a declaration launched quickly after the event took place. Evers stated Blake was seriously hurt when he was shot several times.

Attorney Benjamin Crump informed CNN that Blake’s household connected to him for help. Crump stated Blake’s 3 young boys remained in the cars and truck when he was shot.