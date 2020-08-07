Live updates: Plane crashes in India

CNN News 18

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated the plane that skidded off the runway at Kozhikode global airport landed in heavy rain around 7: 40 p.m. ET regional time.

After landing, it continued down the runway and dropped in the valley and got into 2, DGCA stated in a declaration to CNN News 18,

The Air India Express flight, a Boeing 737, had 174 travelers on board and 6 team members, according to a declaration sent out to CNN from the ministry of air travel.

“Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care,” the declaration checked out.

The occurrence occurred at Kozhikode Calicut global airport, likewise referred to as Karipur Airport, in the state of Kerala.