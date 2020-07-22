Live updates on the coronavirus pandemic

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, on Thursday, July 16. Susan Walsh/AP

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump’s briefing early in the day in the day, by which he warned the pandemic would probably become worse before it gets better, saying he’d realized his early actions and rhetoric were in error.

“He recognized the mistakes that he has made by now embracing mask wearing and the recognition this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction and in fact clearly it is the ‘Trump virus,'” she said, talking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“If he had said months ago ‘let’s wear a mask, let’s socially distance’ instead of having rallies…. then more people would have followed his lead,” Pelosi added. “He is the President of the United States.”

In today’s briefing that lasted around 30 minutes, Trump again said that he believed the virus would disappear and insisted the American a reaction to the pandemic was “much better” than in other places.

But that he also offered more realistic projections that his advisers hope is likely to make him look like a sober-minded leader.

“It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better,” Trump said, echoing a prediction he made at the start of April of a “rough” two weeks ahead.

Pelosi suggested that Trump need to have taken the tone that he took today in March, instead of waiting until the virus surged across the country.

“If it’s important to wear a mask now, it would have been important to wear it in March instead of telling us that by April, we would all be going to church together,” she said. “I wish that were the case.”