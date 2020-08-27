Live Updates: Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Is Identified

The officer who shot Jacob Blake was identified.

Wisconsin’s attorney general of the United States on Wednesday identified the white policeman who shot Jacob Blake, a Black guy, several times in Kenosha, Wis., as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the city’s police.

The attorney general of the United States, Josh Kaul, stated that Officer Sheskey fired his weapon atMr Blake 7 times, consisting of into his back.Mr Kaul stated that the officers who were included in the event, consisting of Officer Sheskey, had actually been put on administrative leave.

Mr Kaul likewise stated on Wednesday thatMr Blake had actually acknowledged having a knife “in his possession” when the shooting happened which private investigators had actually discovered a knife on the motorist’s side floorboard ofMr Blake’s vehicle after the shooting.

The details belonged to an upgrade thatMr Kaul supplied about the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s examination into the shooting ofMr Blake on Sunday, which touched off demonstrations that continued into Wednesday and turned violent sometimes.