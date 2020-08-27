Live updates: Hurricane Laura strikes Louisiana as Category 4 storm, battering Lake Charles

August 27, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
Hurricane Laura’s relentless winds, storm rise might be ‘unsurvivable’ along Texas, Louisiana coast
LAKE CHARLES, La.– Hurricane Laura, a monster of a storm that got relentless strength as it passed through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, continued to threaten a big swath of Texas and Louisiana with what authorities stated might be “unsurvivable” flooding and disastrous winds as it moved inland Thursday and started to compromise.
Laura enhanced into a Category 4 hurricane prior to it made landfall in Louisiana, its terrifying eyewall trained on the low-lying wetlands that cover the border in between Texas andLouisiana Residents ran away Lake Charles and Port Arthur, Tex., as the National Weather Service anticipated high tide integrated with a possibly historical storm rise might press unsafe waters as far as 40 miles inland in the early hours of Thursday.
The storm was reduced to a Category 2 hurricane Thursday early morning however still had actually sustained winds greater than 100 miles per hour and threatened flooding along its course northward.
These neighborhoods have actually seen typhoons prior to, however maybe absolutely nothing like Laura, which had actually sustained winds of more than 150 miles per hour while out over the water, with gusts of as much as 175 miles per hour. That sort of power can root out trees and toss them like branches or splinter and flatten houses– as Hurricane Michael did when it likewise heightened quickly over the gulf and knocked into Mexico Beach, Fla., 2 years back, about 500 …