Live updates: Cyclone Amphan bears down on millions in India and Bangladesh

Amphan’s rains have began to have an effect on the Sundarbans, an unlimited mangrove forest which crosses India and Bangladesh. The space is a UNESCO world heritage web site recognized for being a habitat for uncommon and endangered species.

There are at present 96 protected tigers in the Sundarban forest reserve.

“We have a nylon web fence alongside the entire boundary which has prevented tigers from entering into settlement areas for the final 5 to 6 years,” West Bengal’s principal chief conservator of forests and wildlife Ravi Kant Sinha mentioned.

“Our effort is to keep that maintained,” he added on Wednesday.

“If anything happens [to the tigers] we have our rapid response teams with tranquilization nets and traps ready to tackle the situation.”

“[The cyclone] has already began hitting the forest areas, a number of of our areas are badly broken, very excessive velocity winds and water has entered our areas,” Sinha mentioned.

“Since this is a natural sanctuary we don’t do anything to interfere, whatever comes down naturally is left as is but the tigers are all fine.”