Live updates: Catastrophic flooding in Michigan as dams fail

About 3,500 properties and 10,000 individuals have thus far been affected by the evacuation notices in mid-Michigan ordered after two dams failed, Mark Bone, chair of the Midland County Board of Commissioners, mentioned he believes.

No deaths or accidents have been reported, he mentioned.

The evacuations come in the center of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams try to display individuals arriving on the shelters, Bone mentioned, and emergency personnel have loads of private protecting gear and are carrying masks.

Masks can be found for everybody going into the shelters, he mentioned.

“To go through this in the midst of a global pandemic is almost unthinkable. But we are here, and to the best of our ability we are going to navigate this together,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mentioned.

“Please, to the best of your ability, continue to wear a face covering when you go to a shelter or go stay with a friend or relative,” Whitmer added.

The Michigan Army National Guard is on website, with 100 troopers doing inspections across the space, Whitmer mentioned.

MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland mentioned it was not evacuating.

“We have been working alongside local agencies, watching closely the rapid changes that have been occurring due to the flooding,” Greg Rogers, the president of the medical heart, mentioned in a information launch. “We have transferred a few patients that were identified by their physician. We have no current plans to evacuate.”

The hospital mentioned it has made enhancements to guard the hospital because the flood of 1986, which embody a FEMA-approved flood wall positioned on medical heart property and mills constructed above the flood plain.