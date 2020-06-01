Live updates as Trump remains out of sight in night of fresh rage across US

BREAKING: New York introduces curfew and will increase police numbers New York City will impose a curfew as demonstrations proceed in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



Curfew will start at 11pm and finish at 5am, Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced.



On-duty cops may also double to eight,000, a large surge to the streets from the nation’s largest policing power.



The escalation follows a number of nights of protests across the town, with as many as eight demonstrations held in at some point, calling for justice in the killing of Mr Floyd and an finish to police violence that has brutalised communities.



Governor Cuomo stated he helps the protests however condemns the “people who are looking to distract and discredit this moment” with “violence and looting”.



“While we encourage people to protest peacefully and make their voices heard, the safety of the general public is paramount and cannot be compromised,” he stated.



Scheduled protests this week embrace vigils for Mr Floyd and different victims of police violence, as effectively as a prayer-focussed protest via Brooklyn led by native church leaders, amongst different occasions.



Mayor Bill de Blasio stated the curfew is aimed toward defending in opposition to “violence and property damage” after a number of New York Police Department autos have been torched and dozens of individuals have been arrested, together with the mayor’s daughter, whereas extensively shared footage from across the town captured police scary and threatening crowds, driving into them, and spraying them with pepper spray,

Earlier on Monday, the mayor stated officers “have not believed a curfew is the right strategy” however thought of implementing one after talking with the governor and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea

“A curfew is not a silver bullet, by the way,” the governor stated.

