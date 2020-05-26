live updates and latest news as Peterborough director of football asks for help for EFL clubs

“The large trouble … why most clubs do not wish to play is due to the fact that the screening will certainly set you back a lot of money, setting up video games in vacant arenas will certainly set you back a lot of money.

“That’s why I plead, I beg and I pray the Premier League will come and help us out in some way, shape or form, by donation.”

Huddersfield Town proprietor Phil Hodgkinson claimed approximately 60 reduced organization clubs might head out of company if the sporting activity stops working to strategy for the influence of Covid-19 past the present period, a sight shared by Fry.

“Those clubs up and down the country are so important … they’re the life and soul of the communities, we can’t lose them,” Fry claimed.

“I cannot understand why the Premier League haven’t done anything about it. If we’re not careful, I can see the whole of football collapsing. Then if the Premier League and the PFA do something about it, it will be too late.”