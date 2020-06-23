live tennis updates from day one with Andy Murray among those in action

It’s the final week in June, the solar is out, you’re feeling a bit a fan of some strawberries and also you’re about to try to recall all the foundations of tennis having not watched something of the racquet sport for 50 weeks – sure it’s time for south west London to host Andy Murray and Co….

This time, nonetheless, of the sport’s international stars it’s simply Murray turning up, it’s happening indoors on arduous courts quite than outdoor on grass and it’s to Roehampton and never SW19 the place we head for all of the action.

Like a lot top-class sport Wimbledon has been dealt an ace by the Covid-19 pandemic and isn’t serving up any action for the primary time since 1945. In its place is the Schroders Battle Of The Brits, the brainchild of Jamie Murray and Martina Navratilova’s agent Mary Greenham who hope to boost upwards of £100,000 for NHS Charities Together in the method.

As the title suggests the match is completely for Britons with the highest eight males battling it out for bragging rights and title of finest British male participant.

As with a lot of every day life these previous three months the traditional guidelines of the sport won’t apply on the National Tennis Centre in SW15 so right here is the lowdown on what to anticipate and stay up for over the subsequent six days.

The males’s singles options eight gamers break up into two teams of 4. They play the opposite three group rivals as soon as with the highest two from every group – the Tim Henman Group and Greg Rusedski Group (Fred Perry was clearly deemed too old fashioned regardless of the eight Grand Slams…) – going by to the semi-finals.

It’s the identical format with the doubles, however there are two teams of three quite than 4.

Matches can be two units with a tie-break and as if that wasn’t sufficient of a change to the anticipated format and conventions, for social distancing functions, there can be no ball boys or ladies and even line judges.

Stay with us all through the day for all of the action from day one of the Rumble In Roehampton (that is what I’m calling it and am going to stay with it…) .