Live sport returns — horse racing back at Kempton Park as easing of sporting lockdown continues

Tournament organisers reported all of the day prior to this’s Covid-19 assessments had come back destructive and the highest seed started with a 3-Zero win over David Grace, an understandably scrappy encounter given the shortage of match apply, however one by which Trump by no means seemed like dropping management.

A 3-1 win in his second match of the night, in opposition to Elliot Slessor, got here with the help of snookers and a decisive black within the closing body to go away Trump sitting fairly at the top of Group Two.

Slessor wanted a clear sweep of his personal in opposition to Grace to place any form of strain on Trump’s closing go to in opposition to Daniel Wells. Slessor began with a superb break of 106, the very best of the night time, however a 3-1 win was not fairly sufficient.

Trump accomplished a most haul of 9 factors with a 3-1 win over Daniel Wells to shut the primary night time of motion after greater than eight hours.

David Gilbert, the world No 11, can be into the final 16 after topping Group 13 with seven factors.

Gilbert topped and tailed the day with 3-Zero wins, over Jackson Page and Stuart Carrington however needed to accept a 2-2 draw with Zak Jones after a break of 83 sealed the ultimate body within the latter’s favour.

