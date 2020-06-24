Live scores and updates, Andy Murray up against Kyle Edmund this afternoon

Welcome to day two of Schroders Battle Of The Brits or as I’m calling it the Rumble In Roehampton (I’m going to be calling it that every one week, so get used to it…). For many, this week is an opportunity to see how Andy Murray is doing on what’s an sudden comeback tour on the National Tennis Centre in south west London.

He would normally be hogging the limelight at Wimbledon this time of yr, however with Covid-19 having dealt an ace to the tennis calendar Britain’s favorite racquet star (apologies to the remainder of the Brits enjoying this week, however you understand it’s true…) is going through the very best of his fellow countryman as a substitute of Federer and Co.

Today he’s up against Kyle Edmund in what ought to show to be a harder match than yesterday’s 6-2, 6-2 stroll against Liam Broady.

During that match he moved higher and higher because it progressed and there was the occasional flash of brilliance – one shot particularly rolled again the years and reminded everybody watching on TV (for apparent causes there aren’t any spectators allowed on the NTC) of the excellence (or some would say on-court barefaced cheek) he’s able to. During the second set whereas operating at full stretch he flicked a half-volley retrieval shot away for an acutely angled backhand winner. As our Simon Briggs wrote “it was a flashback to the days when his ingenuity and touch used to make him a favourite among tennis purists. He can conjure impossible shots out of the most unpromising positions.”