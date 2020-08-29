Live Realme X7 Pro box shots surface, price and specs in toll

Realme is anticipated to drop its brand-new X7 household of phones on September 1. Leaks and reports have actually been flying all over the location, however as far as we presently understand, there are an overall of 3 handsets to anticipate. A vanilla Realme X7, apparently sporting a huge strong “DARE TO LEAP” text on the back, a Realme X7 Pro and possibly a 3rd “Special Version”, anticipated to depute the Snapdragon 860 chipset.









Realme X7 Pro retail box and price

The middle-child “Pro” version has actually certainly been the most widely-leaked of the 3 and this brand-new advancement is no exception. We now have a couple of shots of the retail box from an offline shop in China, together with initial prices and some essentials specs, declaring previous information.

Staring with the price, given that its is most likely the most intriguing bit– CNY 22,299, which approximately transforms to $335. Of course, just like all prices taken directly from China, we can naturally anticipate some variation for other markets. Still, this need to be an excellent ballpark price quote.

Reiterating some dripped specs for the Realme X7 Pro, that price tag needs to be getting you a Dimensity 1000+ chipset, total with 5G, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Potentially other memory tiers will exist also. A 6.55-inch, 120Hz OLED panel is among the star tourist attractions on …