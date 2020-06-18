live race updates from day three, including tips, best bets and results

How much impact will which have? Well, the very first thing to say is that it is still raining so there will be no drying out of the surface any time in the future. The first two days have shown an obvious advantage to the stands side on the straight course, nevertheless the bias shown by jockeys to that side means it will likely be more cut up now and might have soaked in more rain compared to the fresher far side of the course, negating any advantage there may have been.

The rain could also have a big affect the hopes of Stradivarius, the big-name favourite bidding to complete a Gold Cup hat-trick today. It is thought the excess tackiness in the ground won’t suit him and his trainer John Gosden had this to say on ITV’s Opening Show early in the day:

There’s little you can do about any of it but that he loves to cruise … on fast summer ground and then devote that electrifying turn of foot which deals with his opponents. I believe it’s a bit what Muhammad Ali said, he will not be able to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee today, I’m afraid with the ground, it’s more likely to be rope-a-dope. We will undoubtedly be running, we’re not likely to disappoint people. He’s on his way down on the van now. Last year [on] Champions Day was a massive decision to perform, that again was very soft ground, we actually used the hurdles course which hadn’t been raced on because the previous National Hunt season. He’s different horse on that, it’s more of a slog and that he can’t show that same ability to quicken after two miles. He got chinned there, but look, we’re game on.

That headline act comes at 3.35pm and is the fifth of seven races from Ascot today.