Live PD removed from A&E schedule in wake of George Floyd protests

A&E has removed Live PD from its week-end schedule as protests carry on in the usa in a reaction to the death of George Floyd.

The network and host Dan Abrams announced the change on Friday.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E said in a statement to Variety.

Abrams, who has hosted the programme since 2016, tweeted: “Sorry to say that there will be no #LivePD this weekend.





“The decision was made in conjunction with the departments we follow.”

Live PD follows police and sheriffs across a few states because they patrol.

The show first aired in October 2016 and is currently in its fourth season.

It was originally in the pipeline to be broadcast this Friday and Saturday.

The decision not to air the programme over the week-end comes as thousands of demonstrators have rallied against police brutality and racism in the wake of Floyd’s death.