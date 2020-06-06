‘Live PD,’ ‘Cops’ pulled from TV in the wake of George Floyd’s death

The decisions were made in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, a 46-year-old black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck.

Floyd’s death has generated a sustained protest movement across the country. One of the officers has been charged with 2nd degree murder, with the three the others involved in the detainment of Floyd facing other charges.

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM ALLOWS FILM, TV PRODUCTION TO RESUME NEXT WEEK

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E said in a statement to Variety.

The Paramount Network failed to release a statement, according to the outlet, but “Cops” generally seems to have been removed from its schedule and is now replaced with “Ghostbusters” in the 10 p.m. ET slot for Monday.

“Cops” formerly aired on FOX for 25 seasons. It joined the Spike TV network in 2013, which includes since rebranded as the Paramount Network.

“Live PD” has aired on A&E since 2016. It’s the No. 1 series on cable on Fridays and Saturdays, according to Variety. The show’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts posted back on May 27 about the show’s get back. Saturday’s show was said to be its 300th episode before it got the boot.