live news and latest updates as Benfica’s team bus attacked after first game back

Various quirks of the Bundesliga’s return after a hiatus of greater than two months because of the coronavirus have included disinfecting match balls, banning handshakes and putting in cardboard cutouts of followers, however one issue has impacted outcomes from high to backside – the disappearance of house benefit.

Of the 37 fixtures performed because the May 16 resumption, 22 have been gained by the away sides with German golf equipment lacking the chants from their very own terraces in matches held behind closed doorways.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund misplaced floor on leaders Bayern Munich late final month as the Bavarians gained 1-Zero at an virtually empty Signal Iduna Park which might maintain 82,000 folks and has Europe’s largest standing space behind one aim.

“It’s crazy, we didn’t expect it would be like this,” Borussia Dortmund’s supervisor Sebastian Kehl stated.

Fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen have had experiences of each side of the coin.

They clinched victory in all three of their video games on the street together with a 3-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach however the loss towards Wolfsburg at their BayArena leaves them at the moment out of the Champions League spots on aim distinction.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence. The supporters help their team every time, and when we play away from home without fans it’s obviously easier,” Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz stated.

Ambitious RB Leipzig, who sit two factors forward of Leverkusen in third, have did not win simply 5 occasions at their Red Bull Arena house this marketing campaign.

Two of these occurences have come because the restart in attracts towards mid-table Freiburg and rejuvenated Hertha Berlin.

“It plays a part mostly for the teams who get their strength from the euphoria from the fans and the atmosphere in the stadium,” Leipzig’s sporting director Makus Kroesche stated.

“Now we have the impression that the teams with better individual quality win more often,” he added.

