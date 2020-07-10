Live match preview – Wolves vs Everton 12.07.2020

Team information, stats and prediction forward of Wolves vs Everton within the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).
Sunday 12th July 11:30am
Team information
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will make a late choice on Adama Traore forward of Sunday’s Premier League conflict with Everton.
Winger Traore dislocated his left shoulder for the fourth time this season throughout Wednesday evening’s 1-zero defeat at Sheffield United, however has been enjoying by means of the ache and will but be included.
Fellow striker Pedro Neto, who missed the journey to Bramall Lane by means of harm, is considered one of a collection of gamers nursing knocks, and Nuno will take into account his choices after coaching on Saturday.
Everton supervisor Carlo Ancelotti will make late checks on midfielder Andre Gomes and defender Mason Holgate.
An ankle harm compelled Gomes out of Thursday’s draw with Southampton, a match Holgate missed with a shin drawback.
Midfielder Fabian Delph remains to be absent with a muscle drawback.
How to observe
Opta stats
- Wolves are winless of their final 4 Premier League residence video games towards Everton (D3 L1) since a 2-1 win in May 2004.
- Everton want to full their first league double over Wolves because the 1975-76 marketing campaign, following their 3-2 win at Goodison Park in September.
- Wolves have misplaced their final two Premier League video games, greater than that they had of their earlier 11 within the competitors (W6 D4 L1). They final misplaced three in a row in November 2018.
- Away from residence, Everton have gained simply two of their final seven Premier League video games (D1 L4), with each victories coming towards sides within the relegation zone. Indeed, towards sides beginning the day within the high half, Everton have gained simply three of their final 31 Premier League away video games (D10 L18).
- Wolves have mustered simply two pictures heading in the right direction throughout their final two Premier League matches, failing to register a single shot heading in the right direction after half-time in each of these video games.
- Wolves have used fewer gamers than another Premier League aspect this season (20), whereas they’ve had six gamers play in all 34 video games to this point – greater than another aspect. Indeed, essentially the most gamers a staff has had play each recreation in a Premier League season is 4 – Aston Villa and Man Utd in 1992-93, Bolton in 2008-09 and Wolves themselves in 2018-19.