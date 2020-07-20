Live match preview – Wolves vs C Palace 20.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction before Wolves vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will check on the fitness of his players ahead of the visit of Palace.

There are a number of players nursing minor pains and aches after a demanding run of four matches in 12 days and the Portuguese will assess his squad.

Van Aanholt injured his right shoulder against United



Adama Traore has featured in the last two games despite dislocating his shoulder at Sheffield United on July 8. The likes of Jonny, Leander Dendoncker, Matt Doherty and Pedro Neto will be dreaming about recalls.

Meanwhile, Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic will have to be assessed before Monday’s clash with Wolves, whilst the Eagles will surely be without left-back Patrick van Aanholt – who had been forced off against Manchester United on Thursday with a shoulder problem – after scans revealed the Dutchman will undoubtedly be unavailable for the rest of the campaign.



















Charlie Nicholas’ prediction

It in fact is last chance time for Wolves. They will perhaps not make the Champions League now and they will not turn around the target difference – it will not happen.

They are still in the Europa League and they’ll want to keep it this way, and this would be the game that keeps them in it. I do believe 59 points will get you there and a Wolves win gets them there. They have to go after it before the Chelsea match.

Sheffield United and Tottenham have awkward games, but Crystal Palace can be awkward too. It was an instance of close but not close enough against Manchester United.

Roy Hodgson’s side have suffered six defeats in a row with two in the future, without scoring in five of those six. This just isn’t promising for them here. They will sit in, but Wolves will get within the line. This will be yet another defeat for Palace.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

