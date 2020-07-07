Live match preview – Watford vs Norwich 07.07.2020

Team information, stats and prediction forward of Watford vs Norwich within the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team information
Watford seem to haven’t any recent harm considerations forward of Tuesday’s house conflict with rock-backside Norwich.
Nigel Pearson’s 17th-positioned Hornets got here by seemingly unscathed on Saturday after they have been crushed 3-Zero at Chelsea, their third successive defeat.
Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (each knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) stay sidelined.
Norwich might be with out midfielder Todd Cantwell as a result of a hamstring pressure.
Boss Daniel Farke, who hopes Cantwell might be slot in time for Saturday’s house recreation towards West Ham, will make late choices on fellow midfielders Kenny McLean (ankle) and Alex Tettey (knee).
How to observe
Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Arena from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm. Also sustain-to-date in our devoted reside weblog with in-recreation clips, in addition to highlights revealed on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
Tuesday seventh July 5:30pm
Watch the Premier League reside on Sky Sports
Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 reside Premier League video games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely reside on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches are being broadcast on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of reside sport.
To have fun the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have additionally launched a bunch of revolutionary new options and updates to provide followers an much more immersive expertise and share the moments reside with household and associates on digital platforms.
Opta stats
- Watford want to full the league double over Norwich for the primary time because the 2005-06 Championship marketing campaign, following their 2-Zero win at Carrow Road within the reverse fixture.
- Norwich have solely misplaced one in all their final 4 away video games towards Watford in all competitions (W2 D1), although it was their final such go to there within the Premier League (0-2 in December 2015).
- Watford (15) and Norwich (16) have failed to attain in additional video games than every other Premier League sides this season, with Norwich drawing a clean in a league-excessive 11 away video games, whereas no facet has failed extra at house than the Hornets (6).
- Norwich have misplaced every of their final 5 Premier League video games – solely as soon as have they misplaced extra consecutively within the competitors (seven in May 1995). Indeed, that is the Canaries’ fifth run of 5+ straight defeats within the competitors, with the earlier 4 coming in every of the seasons they have been relegated (94-95, 04-05, 13-14 and 15-16).
- Watford have misplaced their final three Premier League video games by an combination rating of 1-7. They final misplaced 4 in a row inside the identical season again in December 2017.
- Norwich City have misplaced 22 Premier League video games this season – in no high-flight marketing campaign have they ever misplaced extra. Their highest variety of defeats in a league season is 24, with the Canaries final shedding that many within the 2008-09 Championship marketing campaign.
- Norwich have scored simply six targets of their 16 Premier League away video games this season; the fewest scored on the highway in a full Premier League marketing campaign is eight, most not too long ago by Derby in 2007-08. The Canaries’ shot conversion fee away from house this season is simply 3.5% (6 targets from 173 photographs).
- Watford have scored 29 Premier League targets however have an anticipated targets (xG) complete of 39, that means they’ve scored 10 targets fewer than anticipated primarily based on the standard of their probabilities. It’s the largest destructive such distinction within the Premier League this season.
- Watford’s Danny Welbeck is but to seem on the successful facet in a Premier League match since becoming a member of the Hornets (D4 L9), although solely 4 of his 13 appearances have been begins. Welbeck has scored three Premier League targets towards Norwich, with all of those coming as an alternative – solely towards Aston Villa and Everton (four every) has he netted extra.
- Norwich’s main scorer this season Teemu Pukki is and not using a objective in 9 Premier League appearances, together with his goalless run standing at 10 hours and 28 minutes.