Live match preview – Tottenham vs Man Utd 19.06.2020

Team news, stats and prediction in front of Tottenham vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Tottenham will hand an exercise test to Giovani Lo Celso in front of their Premier League resumption against Manchester United. Lo Celso has been experiencing an injury since March but was not able to get during the lockdown.

Dele Alli is banned, but manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko will all start.

















Ahead of Friday’s game, we take a look straight back at the very best goals scored in previous Spurs vs Man Utd meetings including strikes from Ryan Giggs, Dele Alli and David Beckham



Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will be readily available for United’s day at London. Long-term injury victims due to straight back and ankle problems respectively, the coronavirus suspension has allowed the pair time and energy to return to fitness.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones will skip the trip to north London through injury, while 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi has recently linked up with the first-team squad.



















How to follow



Friday 19th June 8:00pm



Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise, plus free-to-air channels Sky Pick and Sky One from 5pm before Norwich vs Southampton; kick-off at 8.15pm. Also keep up-to-date within our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after regular.

You can also join the new Sky Sports Watchalong on Sky Sports Football.

Opta stats



















Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games against Manchester United, last losing three in a row back in October 2010 (four in a row).

Manchester United are looking to record consecutive away Premier League wins against Spurs for the very first time since a run of six in a row between September 2001 and February 2007.

This will be Manchester United’s first-ever Premier League visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Red Devils have to date won at every London ground by which they’ve played in the Premier League, one of just four clubs to have done so (along with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham).

Tottenham have not won a competitive match in June, drawing 1-1 with Barnsley in the 2nd tier in 1947, losing 0-2 against Luzern in the 1995 Intertoto Cup, and losing last season’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

Manchester United’s only previous competitive matches in June came in the 1965 Fairs Cup semi-final, with United losing both legs against Ferencvaros.

Tottenham lost their last home league game, 2-3 against Wolves. The last time they lost back-to-back home league games was in January 2019, with those defeats coming against Wolves and Manchester United.

Charlie’s prediction

It is a cracker. This always falls in to the category of a huge game, specially with Jose Mourinho facing his old club yet again. Everybody is jumping on the Manchester United bandwagon with the potential link-up of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. They are waiting for United to come to life.

I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a fantastic job taking into consideration the pressure that he was under, but they are no nearer to the top two, and I don’t see them making the top four.



















Tottenham needed a rest because they were in meltdown. I look at Harry Kane who will be back for them, which is a huge boost. That being said, Jose will not understand what his most readily useful defence is but I imagine he can have been spending so much time on it – there is no Dele Alli for Tottenham too.

A lack of fans will take an advantage off it for the players. It will be 30 minutes approximately that is needed seriously to get going for these two, but I can not separate them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

