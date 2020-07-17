Live match preview – Tottenham vs Leicester 19.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4pm).
Sunday 19th July 3:30pm
Kick off 4:00pm
Team news
Tottenham will still be without Dele Alli, who has missed the final four games with a hamstring injury. Spurs will again let Serge Aurier decide whether that he plays after he returned to France following a death of his brother while Eric Dier serves the final game of his four-match ban.
James Maddison (hip), Ben Chilwell (foot) and Christian Fuchs (groin) will play no longer part for Leicester this term, joining Caglar Soyuncu (suspension) and Ricardo Pereira (ACL) on the sidelines.
Winger Marc Albrighton could feature in the ultimate game in a few days after a knock, so Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers selects the same squad on duty for Thursday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United with Jonny Evans (ankle) fit.
Charlie Nicholas’ prediction
Brendan Rodgers has was able to manipulate their players a little. I think he might have asked them. Have they skipped James Maddison? Kelechi Iheanacho has come inside and completed well, Jamie Vardy is usually firing once again and Demarai Gray have scored against Sheffield United. Can they persuade Brendan they can compete with this level? What will these people be panicking about?
The approach the season offers panned out there, I believe Leicester deserve to stay the top 4. Their soccer has been excellent and their protecting has been weak for only a little period, nonetheless it would be a small crime should they were to lose out. This amount of football can be quite a punishing group and Tottenham will say a similar.
Leicester look an improved side as compared to Tottenham. We watched these people at Newcastle and Arsenal. Newcastle needs to have got some thing, but Tottenham are getting within the line plus showing a few character. They do have problems, and Leicester are the type associated with team to show those.
Leicester’s inspiration to be in the very best four will probably be too much, of course, if they earn this one, I do believe they are right now there. I think Leicester must earn this – it is of which crucial.
A earn for Leicester would force them above Chelsea, who have to play Liverpool and Wolves, and then the cup ultimate against Manchester United employs for them. Man Utd will need to force the overall game, as Leicester have the significantly superior goal-difference.
They will have to open and Chelsea will need to conquer Wolves, in order to see this particular happening. Tottenham will be a check for them. There will be a lot of mistakes plus action, nevertheless Leicester will certainly run out champions.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-3 (25/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Tottenham taking just one of their particular last 8 home group games towards Leicester (W5 D2), shedding 0-1 from White Hart Lane inside January 2016.
- Leicester are looking to total their very first league twice over Tottenham since 1998-99 following their particular 2-1 success at the King Power Stadium earlier there is much surprise.
- There have been 28 goals have scored in the last 6 Premier League meetings in between Tottenham plus Leicester, in an average associated with 4.seven per online game.
- Tottenham are looking to protected four progressive, gradual home group wins initially at their particular new ground. They previous did so within the Premier League in December 2018, from Wembley.
- Just several of the 46 Premier League goals Tottenham have conceded this season came from established piece scenarios (excl. penalties), the lowest proportion in the department (11%).
- Leicester usually are winless within their last 7 Premier League away online games (D3 L4); it’s their particular longest operate without an earn on the road considering that an operate of 15 between May 2016-February 2017.
- Leicester haven’t earned their ultimate away group game in different of their previous 11 Premier League strategies (D3 L8) since defeating Blackburn 4-2 in 1996-97.
- Tottenham’s Harry Kane has have scored 14 objectives in 13 games towards Leicester in every competitions, a lot more than he’s have scored against every other opponent within the career.
- Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min have been involved in eight goals within the last 10 Premier League games (6 goals, a few assists). The South Korean has been associated with half of Spurs’ 10 group goals considering that the restart (2 goals, a few assists).
- Leicester’s Jamie Vardy have been directly associated with eight objectives in his previous nine Premier League online games against Spurs (5 objectives, 3 assists), with 4 of their five objectives against these people coming overseas.