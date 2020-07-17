Live match preview – Tottenham vs Leicester 19.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4pm).



Sunday 19th July 3:30pm





Kick off 4:00pm



Team news

Tottenham will still be without Dele Alli, who has missed the final four games with a hamstring injury. Spurs will again let Serge Aurier decide whether that he plays after he returned to France following a death of his brother while Eric Dier serves the final game of his four-match ban.

James Maddison (hip), Ben Chilwell (foot) and Christian Fuchs (groin) will play no longer part for Leicester this term, joining Caglar Soyuncu (suspension) and Ricardo Pereira (ACL) on the sidelines.

Winger Marc Albrighton could feature in the ultimate game in a few days after a knock, so Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers selects the same squad on duty for Thursday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United with Jonny Evans (ankle) fit.

How to follow



















2:29



We look ahead to a number of the key stats ahead of matchweek 37 in the Premier League exactly where Champions Liverpool welcome Chelsea and Leicester travel to Tottenham



Tottenham vs Leicester is usually live on Sky Sports Premier League plus Sky Sports Main Event from a few.30pm; Kick-off 4pm. Sky Sports clients can watch in-game clips within the live match blog within the Sky Sports website plus app. Highlights will also be posted on the Sky Sports digital platforms plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel soon after the final whistle.

Watch the Premier League survive Sky Sports

It’s going be an enjoyable finish for the season and you may follow all of the drama together with Sky Sports as the struggle for success and the competition for Europe reaches the climax.

Sky Sports has created a host associated with innovative new characteristics and improvements to give followers an even more impressive experience and promote the moments experience family and friends about virtual programs.

You can also the actual action with the dedicated survive blogs within the Sky Sports website plus app, and monitor free match highlights through every online game shortly after full-time on our electronic digital platforms plus YouTube station.

Charlie Nicholas’ prediction



















a couple of:57



FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester’s win towards Sheffield United



Brendan Rodgers has was able to manipulate their players a little. I think he might have asked them. Have they skipped James Maddison? Kelechi Iheanacho has come inside and completed well, Jamie Vardy is usually firing once again and Demarai Gray have scored against Sheffield United. Can they persuade Brendan they can compete with this level? What will these people be panicking about?

The approach the season offers panned out there, I believe Leicester deserve to stay the top 4. Their soccer has been excellent and their protecting has been weak for only a little period, nonetheless it would be a small crime should they were to lose out. This amount of football can be quite a punishing group and Tottenham will say a similar.

Leicester look an improved side as compared to Tottenham. We watched these people at Newcastle and Arsenal. Newcastle needs to have got some thing, but Tottenham are getting within the line plus showing a few character. They do have problems, and Leicester are the type associated with team to show those.



















just one:22



Jose Mourinho claims he is inspiring his gamers by showing them they may win the particular Europa League next time of year if they qualify



Leicester’s inspiration to be in the very best four will probably be too much, of course, if they earn this one, I do believe they are right now there. I think Leicester must earn this – it is of which crucial.

A earn for Leicester would force them above Chelsea, who have to play Liverpool and Wolves, and then the cup ultimate against Manchester United employs for them. Man Utd will need to force the overall game, as Leicester have the significantly superior goal-difference.

They will have to open and Chelsea will need to conquer Wolves, in order to see this particular happening. Tottenham will be a check for them. There will be a lot of mistakes plus action, nevertheless Leicester will certainly run out champions.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-3 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats



















3:00



FREE TO VIEW: Highlights through Tottenham’s conquer Newcastle

