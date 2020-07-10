Live match preview – Tottenham vs Arsenal 12.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Tottenham will be missing Dele Alli against Arsenal in the first north London derby at their new stadium. England midfielder Alli is suffering from a hamstring injury and will pass up. Defenders Japhet Tanganga (back) and Juan Foyth (knee) are also injured.

Arsenal will be without striker Eddie Nketiah. The England Under-21 international was sent off in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester and certainly will miss the next three games after an appeal contrary to the decision was unsuccessful.

Mesut Ozil (back) probably will miss out again, while Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees.

Tottenham vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 4.15pm; Kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can view in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights may also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the ultimate whistle.

Opta stats

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Arsenal (W3 D2), with this the very first ever meeting between the sides at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal have only kept one clean sheet inside their last 10 Premier League away games against Tottenham (W1 D3 L6), a 1-0 victory in March 2014.

Tottenham have dropped 42 points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal, more than any side has dropped against another in the competition’s history.

Tottenham have won their last two home league games, and so are looking to win three in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since April 2019 – inside their first three Premier League games at the ground.

Tottenham’s José Mourinho and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta are each taking charge of the first ever north London derby matches. The last meeting involving the sides that has been the first such match for both managers was in September 1986, when George Graham (Arsenal) and David Pleat (Tottenham) played out a 0-0 draw at Highbury.

Mourinho never lost a house game against Arsenal in his career, winning five and drawing four of his nine games – only versus Everton and Man Utd (both 10 games) has he faced more often in the home without ever losing.

