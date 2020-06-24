Live match preview – So’ton vs Arsenal 25.06.2020

Team news, numbers and conjecture ahead of Southampton vs Arsenal in the Premier League upon Thursday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Southampton ahead Shane Long will be available right after missing the particular win in Norwich via a muscle problem.

Moussa Djenepo serves the last game associated with his three-game ban subsequent his March sending away against Newcastle.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno (knee) has became a member of Calum Chambers (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Cedric Soares (facial) and Lucas Torreira (ankle) on the lengthy injury-list regarding Mikel Arteta. However, Sokratis Papastathopoulos in addition to Granit Xhaka are back full teaching.

David Luiz acts the final online game of their two-game suspend.

















2:31



A preview of the midweek fixtures inside the Premier League as the opposition enters matchweek 31. Tottenham host West Ham, Crystal Palace visit Liverpool in addition to Manchester United face Sheffield United



How to follow

Follow the particular match upon Sky Sports Premier League without group noise and Sky Sports Main Event with group noise. Also keep up-to-date in our committed live blog site with in-game clips, and also highlights released on the Sky Sports electronic digital platforms plus the Sky Sports Football Facebook channel soon after full time.



Thursday 25th June 5:30pm



Opta stats

Southampton have received three of these last 5 Premier League home online games against Arsenal (D1 L1), more than that they had in their earlier 12 towards them in the Dell/St Mary’s (W2 D5 L5).

Arsenal taking just one of their own last 8-10 Premier League meetings along with Southampton (W4 D3), although it was within this exact fitting last time of year in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s very first home online game in charge of Saints.

Only against Manchester United (82) have Southampton conceded even more Premier League goals compared to they have vs Arsenal (76).

This is Arsenal’s third Premier League match played upon Thursday this year, all of them towards clubs through the south shoreline. The Gunners lost in your own home to Brighton in December, before sketching at Bournemouth later of which month inside Mikel Arteta’s first online game in charge.

Southampton taking more Premier League house games compared to any other aspect in 2019-20 (9). Only in 1993-94 (10) they have lost even more at home in one Premier League campaign.

Southampton usually are yet in order to draw a new Premier League game inside 2020, along with Saints successful five in addition to losing 5 of their 10 matches. Southampton have retained a clear sheet inside four of these five wins, while they already have conceded no less than twice inside four from the five failures.

Having been by using an 11-game unbeaten run away at home in all tournaments since the commence of December, Arsenal taking each of their own last two traveling.

Arsenal have lost 10 points through winning opportunities in their 12 Premier League games beneath Mikel Arteta – up to they’d dropped in their earlier 36 mixed under Fredrik Ljungberg in addition to Unai Emery.

Southampton’s leading goalscorer this season Danny Ings provides scored 3 goals within the last two Premier League looks against Arsenal. The striker has simply found the web more often towards Aston Villa and Everton (4 each) in the opposition.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang provides scored 49 Premier League goals, along with a goal in this article will see him or her become the 6th fastest gamer to reach 50 in the opposition (78 games). However, he is failed to report in any associated with his final three looks, with his goalless run standing up at 314 minutes (10 shots attempted).

Charlie’s prediction

Norwich have been poor yet Southampton pleased – these are much better aside than these are at home, but some of us wonder what a period Danny Ings is having. Nathan Redmond’s motion and rate is excellent, as well as is good along with two foot. Is this particular the time regarding Redmond to truly kick upon? He is definitely troublesome and may be carrying this out much more.

I considered Emiliano Martinez did nicely when he emerged on, yet tell me any kind of goalkeeper who else could enjoy behind this particular back 4?They usually are left thus exposed. Martinez slightly started using it wrong during the last goal yet did not enjoy badly in any way. I cannot exercise where an outcome is coming through for Arsenal at the moment.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seemed more energetic, and I carry out like Alexandre Lacazettte yet he was away from sorts. He has to make the right to enjoy and he is just not doing adequate. Nicolas Pepe scored an excellent goal however , not doing adequate either. Eddie Nketiah will most likely get a jerk again and i also do not have a challenge with that.

How can you work it for Arsenal? The support is bad – Mikel Arteta remaining Kieran Tierney out, yet he needs games to have fit. He needs online games to get self-confidence, but how would you get of which in this protection? He have been brought into this particular.

I do not know exactly what his midfield selection is usually. Matteo Guendouzi is a skill but this individual needs experience of him, although Dani Ceballos is good on your ball but not with out it, and are in a complete mess in the minute. We do not generally get something in Southampton plus the top 4 is over, but We would be grateful for another draw, for a point within the board.

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Watch the particular Premier League live on Sky Sports



















1:52



Enjoy brand new Sky Sports innovations because the Premier League restart continues



Sky Sports are transmitting 64 survive Premier League games for your 2019/20 time of year resumption. In addition to the particular 39 complements already slated to be transmitted exclusively go on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more complements are being transmitted on both Sky Sports Premier League in addition to Sky’s free-to-air Pick route, allowing the complete nation to become part of the come back of survive sport.

To enjoy the come back of the Premier League, Sky Sports have launched a sponsor of latest features in addition to updates to offer fans a much more immersive knowledge and share those times live with friends and family on online platforms.