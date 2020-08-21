Live match preview – PSG vs Bay Munich 23.08.2020

After 4 exhilarating quarter- finals, the upsets stopped at the last- 4 phase in the Champions League, establishing Sunday’s last in between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.

Bayern, 5- times winners, are back in the last for the very first time because 2013 after ending a streak of 4 losses in the semi- last with Wednesday’s comfy 3- 0 win over Lyon.

PSG have actually reached the last for the very first time, having actually had a hard time to equate their supremacy of the French league into a genuine obstacle in Europe up until wins in Lisbon over Atalanta and RB Leipzig protected their location.

For the very first time because 1998, the Champions League last will include 2 groups who went into the competitors as domestic champs, a throwback to the days of the old European Cup when just a nation’s title winners were permitted to go into.

Leipzig were not able to lay a glove on PSG, however while Bayern wound up winning by the exact same rating- line versus Lyon, the German club were even more dependent on their challenger’s profligacy in front of objective.

That is not something you would typically relate to Neymar however he has actually been wasting huge opportunities because the competitors transferred to Portugal, versus both Atalanta and Leipzig.