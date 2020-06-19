Live match preview – Norwich vs So’ton 19.06.2020

Team news, stats and prediction before Norwich vs Southampton in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 6pm).

Norwich have announced defensive trio Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram will miss the remainder of the Premier League season ahead of their restart against Southampton.

Hanley will undergo surgery on his hamstring this week-end, sidelining the club captain for 12-16 weeks, while Zimmermann (back and hamstring) and Byram (hamstring) also face long stints on the sidelines.

Marco Stiepermann won’t be involved following the midfielder tested positive for coronavirus early in the day this week. However, he’s returned two negative tests since then and returned to training on Thursday. Timm Klose will soon be available but is unlikely to start.

Winger Moussa Djenepo could be the only Southampton player certain to skip the trip to Carrow Road as a result of suspension.

The 22-year-old was sent off for a crude tackle on Isaac Hayden in their 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle in their final match prior to the coronavirus lockdown and begins a three-match ban.

Shane Long, who signed a new two-year contract throughout the enforced break, is a major doubt with a muscle problem for an otherwise full-strength Saints side.

Norwich have lost one among their seven home Premier League games against Southampton (W4 D2 L1), a 5-4 defeat in April 1994.

Southampton are searching to complete a top-flight league double over Norwich for the first time, with this specific the 22nd season they will have met in England’s top division.

The last five Premier League meetings between Norwich and Southampton have been won by the house side, a run stretching back to August 2013.

Norwich have won two of their last three Premier League home games (L1), as many as they’d in their first 11 at Carrow Road this season. However, the Canaries are looking to secure back-to-back home wins in the exact same season in the competition for the first time since January 2016 – the next game which was against Southampton.

Following a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, Southampton have lost five of the last seven in your competition (W2). Away from home, Southampton have lost their last two Premier League games, last losing more consecutively in December 2018 (4).

Charlie’s prediction

I was trying to see where Aston Villa and Sheffield United would go. I had not been expecting a dramatic game in terms of football but I was expecting Villa to go for it. This is the same scenario. If I had been brutally frank, why were we waiting 100 days for that opener? It was not good.

Manchester City played brilliantly, in order that was decent. It will need the teams two or three games until we see a little bit of rhythm. These two teams are not of the Man City stature, where they are able to get going after just 15 minutes approximately.

Norwich have to do it now. It had not been a bad point for Villa but Norwich need home wins plus they need points, sitting six points adrift with nine to go. For that reason, I do believe Southampton can and will hit them on the counter-attack.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

